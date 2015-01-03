Primeira Liga: Belenenses 0 Academica 0

Visitors Academica had the better chances to take the win in a forgettable contest, with Brazilian striker Schumacher blasting too near to Matt Jones from close range after Marcos Paulo was also denied by the English goalkeeper

Miguel Rosa sent a 40th minute free-kick wide for Belenenses - a rare moment to interest a sparse home crowd.

The result takes Belenenses up to sixth ahead of the weekend fixtures, while Academica are 15th and firmly embroiled in the relegation battle.

Such a lowly standing means the failure to make their superiority count is a greater source of frustration for Academica, with their opponents once again creating little of note after the break.

Jones came out on top once more when Edgard Salli broke through, while substitute Tiago Caeiro almost snatched a victory Belenenses scarcely deserved in the dying minutes.