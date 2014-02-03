Primeira Liga: Vitoria 1 Nacional 2

Brazilian defender Claudemir gave Nacional an early lead with an eighth-minute penalty at Estadio Dom Afonso Henriques.

The hosts responded well, though, and levelled just after the half-hour mark courtesy of Tomane's fourth league goal of the season.

However, Rondon had the final say, as he struck with just three minutes remaining to earn a valuable three points for the visitors.

The result lifts Nacional above Vitoria and Estoril into fourth place in the Primeira Liga, some eight points adrift of third-placed Porto.

Manuel Machado's side are now unbeaten in their last nine top-flight outings, while the defeat represents Vitoria's second loss in their last three.