Pritchard extends Tottenham deal
Tottenham have handed Alex Pritchard a new four-year contract as he prepares for a potential breakthrough season at White Hart Lane.
Tottenham have announced promising midfielder Alex Pritchard has signed a four-year contract extension with the club, keeping him at White Hart Lane until 2019.
The England Under-21 international is expected to add to his seven minutes of first-team action for Tottenham after impressing while on loan at Brentford in 2014-15.
Pritchard scored 12 goals in the Championship for Brentford as they adapted well to life in the second tier, before losing a play-off semi-final against Middlesbrough.
That loan move was the third in as many seasons for Pritchard, who has also played for Peterborough United and Swindon Town to aid his development.
