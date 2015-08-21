Pritchard extends Tottenham deal

Tottenham have announced promising midfielder Alex Pritchard has signed a four-year contract extension with the club, keeping him at White Hart Lane until 2019.

The England Under-21 international is expected to add to his seven minutes of first-team action for Tottenham after impressing while on loan at Brentford in 2014-15.

Pritchard scored 12 goals in the Championship for Brentford as they adapted well to life in the second tier, before losing a play-off semi-final against Middlesbrough.

That loan move was the third in as many seasons for Pritchard, who has also played for Peterborough United and Swindon Town to aid his development.