Promotion the aim again for new Royals boss McDermott

Brian McDermott has been set the target of steering Reading into the Premier League for a second time after returning to take charge of the Championship club.

The former Leeds United boss was confirmed on Thursday as Steve Clarke's successor at the Madejski Stadium, the 51-year-old inheriting a side 13th in the second tier of English football.

McDermott guiding Reading into the top flight as champions in 2011-12, only to depart the following March.

"I'm absolutely delighted to welcome Brian back," Reading co-chairman John Madejski told the club's official website.

"He was able to win us promotion to the Premier League before and now it is his mission to do it again.

"I've always enjoyed working with Brian, he is a great manager and I wish him every success for the future."

McDermott has penned a two-and-a-half-year deal.