Proud Coutinho revels in Brazil win over Argentina

Philippe Coutinho expressed his pride in helping high-flying Brazil beat South American rivals Argentina in World Cup qualifying, though the star attacker insisted his team-mates are remaining grounded.

Coutinho was on target as Brazil consolidated their position atop the CONMEBOL standings with a convincing 3-0 victory over Argentina in Belo Horizonte on Thursday.

The deadlock was broken by Coutinho in stunning fashion after he fired a thunderous shot into the top corner, before Neymar and Paulinho inflicted more misery on the visitors.

Brazil have now won five successive qualifiers to sit a point clear of second-placed Uruguay and Coutinho revelled in yet another victory.

"Being in the squad is a very proud moment for me," Coutinho said via Sport TV.

"To be able to participate in such a group, next to great players, playing a classic like this is cause for much happiness.

"But of course we are still trying to achieve our ultimate goal, which is qualifying for the World Cup.

"Playing against Argentina has always been a big dream, every child dreams of wearing the shirt of Brazil and playing a classic like this.

"Today we prevailed on the field, the crowd helped a lot since the first whistle. We leave here very happy."

Next up for Brazil is a trip to Peru on Tuesday.