PSG are 'attractive' to Monaco sensation Mbappe

Teenage Monaco star Kylian Mbappe has labelled Paris Saint-Germain as one of the greatest clubs in Europe.

Mbappe has enjoyed a sensational breakthrough season at Monaco this term, but the 18-year-old was unable to prevent Leonardo Jardim's side from going down 4-1 to PSG in the final of the Coupe de la Ligue on Saturday.

It marked PSG's fourth consecutive triumph in the competition and they are chasing a fifth straight Ligue 1 title, lying three points behind Monaco with eight games of the season remaining.

Mbappe has been linked to European champions Real Madrid on the back of his stunning emergence and he believes PSG should also be counted among the continent's elite despite last month's remarkable elimination from the Champions League against Barcelona.

"Paris is one of the greatest clubs in Europe. They are top six in the world I think," Mbappe told Telefoot.

"Is it an attractive club? Of course. Their image has been a little bit tarnished after their defeat to Barcelona, but the players are still the same.

"They are still here. The same ones that have made Ligue 1 suffer so much. They are great players and they are at a turning point of their project.

Défaite...Merci aux supporters pour cette belle ambiance April 1, 2017

"We will see what they will do, we'll stay tuned."

Mbappe scored in either leg as Monaco thrillingly overcame Manchester City on away goals in a last-16 clash that finished 6-6 on aggregate, leaving Jardim's men as Ligue 1's sole remaining representatives in the Champions League this season.

A mouth-watering clash against Borussia Dortmund is up next and the recently capped France international is eyeing glory in Cardiff in June.

"We are in the quarter finals and we kicked City out – of course [winning the Champions League] is possible," Mbappe added. "If everybody gives a 100 per cent it's possible."