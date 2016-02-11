PSG drawn against familiar foes Saint-Etienne in Coupe de France

Paris Saint-Germain will renew acquaintances with Saint-Etienne in the quarter-finals of the Coupe de France.

Holders PSG have faced Saint-Etienne 10 times over the course of this season and the previous two campaigns without suffering defeat.

PSG have already beaten Saint-Etienne home and away in the league this term and knocked them out of the Coupe de la Ligue in December, having done the same en route to success in that competition in 2013-14 and 2014-15.

Laurent Blanc's men also defeat Christophe Galtier's side in the semi-finals of last season's Coupe de France and will have to get the better of Saint-Etienne again at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in order to reach the last four this time around.

Their arch rivals and 10-time champions Marseille will take on fifth-tier Granville providing they defeat fourth-tier Trelissac on Thursday, while Sochaux's reward for a stunning win over Monaco is a tie with Nantes.

The other quarter-final tie sees Lorient host Gazelec Ajaccio.