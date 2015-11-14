PSG express solidarity with victims of terrorist attacks

Paris Saint-Germain have expressed their solidarity with the victims of Friday's attacks in the French capital.

French officials report that 128 people were killed and a further 99 are in a critical condition after what appeared to be co-ordinated terrorist acts across Paris. Four fatalities were reported outside the Stade de France, where France were playing Germany in an international friendly.

And French champions PSG have spoken out in support of those affected.

A statement posted on the club's Twitter account on Saturday read: "Following the tragic events that struck Paris on Friday night, PSG would like to express its solidarity and compassion with the victims of these heinous attacks, as well as their families."

A further statement on PSG's official website read: "Following the tragic events in Paris overnight, all matches involving Paris Saint-Germain football and handball teams have been cancelled and the official club shops will remain closed this weekend."