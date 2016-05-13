PSG hand George Weah's son two-year contract

Paris Saint-Germain have announced Timothy Weah, son of former star George, has agreed a two-year youth contract with the club.

Having impressed while representing PSG's Under-17 side, Weah Jnr has agreed a deal which ties him to the Ligue 1 champions until 2018.

Weah Snr represented the club from the French capital between 1992 and 1995, winning the Ballon d'Or for the latter year shortly after moving to AC Milan.

The former Liberia international expressed his delight at seeing his son, a dual national of France and the United States, join one of his former sides.

"I am very proud and very happy to see my son grow into this great club that is Paris Saint-Germain," Weah Snr told the club's official website.

"I player here too of course, for me it is a great pride.

"I hope the club will continue to grow, to become one of the biggest teams in the world."