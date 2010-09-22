PSG keeper cleared in identity row

The Cameroon-born player spoke to police at a station in the Paris suburb of Poissy on Monday after lodging a complaint against his former coach and agent Nicolas Philibert.

"Apoula Edel was heard by the police as part of a complaint of attempted blackmail against Mr Philibert," his lawyer Christophe Bigot told Reuters by telephone.

"He was asked to elaborate on this matter. There were questions on his identity but it was not the prime subject of the discussion."

Police checked his identity and concluded that "Edel had nothing to worry about," Bigot added.

Philibert, who said he had coached Edel in Cameroon, lent him money and helped him find a club in Armenia, claimed the player was 29 and not 24 and was named Ambroise Beyamena.

Edel and PSG have filed a claim of defamation against him.

PSG president Robin Leproux declined to comment on the matter when asked about Edel at a news conference on Wednesday.

After four years with Pyunik Erevan in Armenia, where he twice played for the national team, Edel joined Rapid Bucharest and then La Gantoise in Belgium before moving to PSG in 2007.

Now regarded as PSG's number one keeper ahead of former French international Gregory Coupet, Edel started their Europa League game at Sevilla last Thursday.

PSG won 1-0 but Sevilla complained to football's European governing body UEFA about Edel's registration.

UEFA confirmed on Tuesday they had received a protest from Sevilla and said a decision was expected in the coming days.