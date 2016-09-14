PSG 'offered private jet and hotel chain' to tempt Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain offered Neymar a private jet and a stake in a hotel chain as part of a staggering offer to tempt him to France, according to one of the Barcelona star's agents.

Wagner Ribeiro claimed that the use of Neymar's own aeroplane, dividends from a hotel business and an assurance that there would be no concerns over taxes all formed part of the Ligue 1 champions' proposal.

The Brazil international ended a protracted saga around his future by signing a new five-year contract with Barca in July.

The 24-year-old had been heavily linked with PSG and Manchester United, with Ribeiro previously claiming that Neymar rejected a €40million-per-year offer from Parc des Princes officials in order to stay with Barca, though a source from the club denied those claims last week.

Ribeiro has now revealed further details of the incredible offer put forward by PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi - a package he claims he urged Neymar to accept, only for the player's father to convince him otherwise.

"They called and said to Neymar, 'What do you want to play for PSG? We have what you want'. Neymar started to laugh," Ribeiro told ESPN Brasil.

"I asked what they were offering us. I spoke to Oliver [Letang, PSG's former sporting director], who said they could set up a network of hotels around the world and give us a percentage of the benefits.

"I was surprised. How does that work? Neymar owning a hotel?

"It was explained that there would be no problems with tax in France. He said, 'I can get you a private jet for your travel to Brazil, for when you join up with the Brazil team'.

"Neymar was enthusiastic. They also said he was going to be the number one in the team, which isn't the case at Barcelona.

"They offered an outrageously high and unrealistic figure: €40m, tax free, when he earned €9.5m at Barca.

"It was me who brought Nasser Al-Khelaif to Sao Paulo. I said to Neymar that it was an offer out of reality, that he'd become the best paid player in the world and there would be no player earning more than him.

"It was me who leaked PSG's offer to the press and while I was speaking with PSG, Neymar's father was in talks with Barcelona. He used PSG to renew with Barca.

"If Ney stayed, it's because he wants to be at Barcelona, he's happy at the club and in the city. I wanted him to go to PSG but Neymar's dad, however, made him stay."