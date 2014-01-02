PSG president hints at summer Pogba move

The French midfielder has been in fine form for the Turin outfit this season, scoring five goals in 17 Serie A appearances, and was the recipient of the 2013 Golden Boy award.

And, while ruling out a January move for the 20-year-old, Al-Khelaifi suggested he may revisit his interest in the close-season.

"Paul is a Parisian," he told Le Parisien. "He is a great player and he represents the future of France.

"We will not try to sign him this winter, but maybe we will give it a try next summer.

"At the moment, we are not thinking about one player in particular (to sign in January).

"We are keeping an eye on the transfer market because you never know what will happen in the next few weeks. Someone could get injured.

"I don't think we will sign someone this winter, though. We have a good team as it is."

Questioned by L'Equipe over the possibility of signing Roma's Miralem Pjanic, the Qatari added: "Pjanic is a good player, even a great player, but I do not have the impression that Roma would be willing to let him go this winter.

"I respect Roma and I can understand they do not sell their best players in the middle of the season."