PSG prospect Edouard signs first professional contract

France Under-17 international Odsonne Edouard, rated as one of Europe's brightest talents, signed his first professional deal with Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

Edouard has impressed in the UEFA Youth League, scoring three goals and notching three assists in eight appearances, and was included in Laurent Blanc's pre-season training camp squad.

Perhaps his most impressive performances to date have come in the 2015 European Under-17 Championship in which he scored eight goals, including three in the final against Germany.

The 18-year-old joined PSG's academy in 2011 and was delighted to put pen to paper.

"I'm very happy with this show of faith from the club where I learnt my trade," Edouard said.

"It's a great honour to become a professional at this very ambitious club. I've had a great year with my team and now I've capped it off with my first professional contract.

"It means a lot for me, a Parisian, to sign with Paris Saint-Germain. It’s a dream come true, but still it's just the beginning."