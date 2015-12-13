PSG ready for the best - Al-Khelaifi

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said his side are ready to face the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid after they thrashed Lyon 5-1 on the eve of the Champions League last-16 draw.

The French champions put on an exhibition of attacking football at Parc des Princes, with goals from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Serge Aurier, Edinson Cavani and Lucas Moura securing the win.

The victory extended PSG’s lead at the top of Ligue 1 to 17 points, and a cushion of that size would give them plenty of scope to focus their efforts on the Champions League knockout stages when the competition resumes in February.

Responding to the suggestion that Laurent Blanc’s PSG side are currently unplayable, Al-Khelaifi said: “It's good to be told this. We were very strong, and the level was very high.

"I am pleased with the result against Lyon. My friend Jean-Michel Aulas [Lyon chairman] - I have great respect for him. It's good that we won 5-1 against Lyon because they are very strong.

"For the Champions League draw, if we want to go further, we must qualify regardless of the opponent.

"We are ready for the best – Real Madrid, Barcelona. We cannot control the draw, we'll see."