PSG ready despite 'chaotic' pre-season - Blanc

Paris Saint-Germain coach Laurent Blanc feels his team's preparations for the new season have been "chaotic".

The Ligue 1 champions played a friendly in Austria before heading to Canada and United States, where they won the International Champions Cup.

But, ahead of Saturday's Trophee des Champions clash against Lyon, Blanc said it had been a tricky lead-up.

"We had a chaotic preparation," he said.

"The players arrived at different times. So it was not the best collective preparation. But we dealt with it, the staff dealt with it.

"We try to catch up [lost time] by doubling the training sessions. Sometimes we worked with four working groups. It's not always easy."

Blanc is unfazed by his team again being labelled favourites heading into the new campaign, still believing PSG can get better.

"We are used to the opponents tell that we are the favourites. If they really think that we are favourites it's their problem," he said.

"For our part we will try to play our game, to do what we can do the best, what we can do well, what they did well during preparation.

"We can still improve. We have players who can make the difference at any time. And when these players are in the form it is good for Paris Saint Germain."