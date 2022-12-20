PSG report: Lionel Messi set for contract talks after Argentina World Cup heroics

Lionel Messi will hold talks with PSG about a contract extension once he has returned from celebrating a World Cup win with Argentina, according to the French club’s president.

The Albiceleste legend captained his country to their first world title since 1986 in Qatar, scoring twice in a thrilling final before netting again during the decisive penalty shoot-out.

Messi said after the game that he has no plans to retire from international football (opens in new tab) after finally clinching the prize that had previously eluded him.

But there's still doubt around his future at club level, as his PSG contract expires at the end of the season.

"Keep (Kylian) Mbappe and Messi? Of course, one is the top scorer and the other is best player in the World Cup," PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi told RMC Sport.

"I don't want to say anything for Leo, we had an agreement to talk after the World Cup."

Messi has been linked with a move to MLS side Inter Miami, but he has been in formidable form for the French club this season after a difficult first year.

The 35-year-old scored 12 goals and produced 14 assists in 19 games in all competitions before the World Cup break as PSG went five points clear on top of the Ligue 1 standings.

He then won the Golden Ball for his efforts at World Cup 2022, contributing seven goals and three assists on the way to the title.

