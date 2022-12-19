Lionel Messi has a place at World Cup 2026 if he wants it, says Argentina coach Scaloni
Lionel Messi had said before Sunday's showpiece against France in Qatar that the final would be his last ever World Cup game
Argentina coach Lionel Messi says there's a place for Lionel Messi at World Cup 2026 if he wants it.
Ahead of Sunday's World Cup final in Qatar, Messi revealed that the game against France in Qatar would be his last in the tournament, and it ended with the Argentina captain lifting the famous trophy following an epic encounter at the Lusail Stadium.
Messi scored twice in a thrilling 3-3 draw as Argentina led 2-0 and 3-2 before winning on penalties to claim a third World Cup title and a first since 1986.
"Messi should have a place in the next World Cup. If he wants to continue playing, the '10' will always be his," Scaloni told reporters after Argentina's win.
It seems unlikely he will still be around in four years, especially after his pre-match comments, but Messi did reveal he is not done yet at international level.
"I won't retire," he said. "I want to keep playing as world champions with the Argentina jersey."
Meanwhile, Scaloni spoke of 'suffering' on a 'perfect' and 'historic' night for Argentina.
"I cannot believe that we have suffered so much in a perfect game," he said. "Unbelievable, but this team responds to everything. I am proud of the work they did. It is an exciting group.
"With the blows we received today, with the draws, this makes you emotional. I want to tell people to enjoy themselves, it’s a historic moment for our country."
