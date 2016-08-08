PSG sign Jese from Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain have sealed the signing of Real Madrid forward Jese Rodriguez.

Unai Emery's side confirmed on Monday that they have tied the 23-year-old to a five-year contract, with the transfer fee reportedly worth €25million.

Jese becomes PSG's fifth signing ahead of the defence of their Ligue 1 title, following deals for Hatem Ben Arfa, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Thomas Meunier and Giovani Lo Celso.

"I am delighted to join Paris Saint-Germain, who have become one of Europe's most competitive clubs," Jese told his new club's official website.

"Like Paris Saint-Germain, I have big ambitions for the coming seasons and it will be a great pleasure to work under the direction of Unai Emery, who has developed an excellent reputation in Spain, and across Europe, for his quality as a coach. I can’t wait to begin this next challenge of my career."

PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi was overjoyed with the signing of Jese and thinks he will help the squad to match his lofty expectations.

He said: "I am very happy to welcome Jese to PSG. Over the past seasons, he has confirmed his status as one of Real Madrid's, and Spain's, most promising young footballers.

"After playing alongside some great forwards, he has chosen to continue his progression with Paris.

"His speed and creative qualities will complement our excellent attacking players. With Jese, our squad is now, more than ever, armed to confront the coming challenges and meet the expectations of our fans."

Jese played in 38 matches – scoring six times - for Madrid last season, although only 11 of those were starts as he struggled to win a regular role against stiff competition from Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The return of Alvaro Morata from Juventus further limited Jese's starting opportunities under Zinedine Zidane, prompting his move to Paris.

Jese made his Madrid debut in March 2012, but was still playing for the Castilla team until the end of the 2012-13 season, from which point he became a full member of the first-team squad, winning the Champions League twice.

He is yet to win a full international cap for Spain, but has played for his country at every youth level.

Madrid thanked Jese for his service as they confirmed their decision to sell as a club statement read: "The club wants to show its appreciation for his years of dedication and professionalism and wish him luck in his new career."