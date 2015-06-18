PSG to start Ligue 1 campaign at Lille

Paris Saint-Germain face a tricky start to the new Ligue 1 season with a trip to Lille.

Laurent Blanc's men won a third successive title last season as they finished eight points ahead of closest challengers Lyon, and claimed a domestic treble by lifting both the Coupe de la Ligue and Coupe de France.

But getting their title defence off to a winning start at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Friday August 7 will be no easy feat against a Lille side led by a new coach in Herve Renard.

Lyon start the campaign at home versus Lorient while Monaco visit Nice for the Cote d'Azur derby on the opening weekend.

Marseille host Caen in their opening game, with the first 'Classique' of the season with PSG set for October 4 at the Parc des Princes.

PSG will visit the Stade Velodrome on Feburary 7 for the return fixture in a rivalry that has seen the treble winners emerge victorious in the last seven meetings in all competitions.

Hubert Fournier's Lyon visit the champions on December 13 and host the capital club on the weekend of Saturday February 27.

Newly promoted duo Troyes and Gazelec Ajaccio begin their respective campaigns against each other, and fellow new boys Angers are away at Montpellier.