PSG will not sell Aurier over police altercation - Al-Khelaifi

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has stressed the Ligue 1 champions have no intention of selling Serge Aurier following his recent police altercation.

The right-back was arrested on Sunday in the French capital, allegedly due to an assault on a police officer after his car was stopped shortly after he left a nightclub.

His solicitor, Claire Boutaud de la Combe, confirmed on Tuesday that Aurier has filed a personal complaint alleging violence on behalf of the police and strongly refutes all charges against him.

Aurier is due to appear before the correctional court of Paris on September 26 following his arrest and PSG are adamant they will not take action against the right-back until the verdict is in.

"Aurier was placed in custody, but we still don't know exactly what happened," Al-Khelaifi told Le Parisien.

"This case was blown out of proportion because of Serge's past. We will have to await the judge's verdict on September 26.

"He will not leave PSG this summer. I would feel very guilty if we transferred him and it would turn out he did not do anything wrong."

Aurier previously made the headlines in 2015-16 by insulting head coach Laurent Blanc and several team-mates in a video on Periscope, with PSG consequently banishing him to the reserves for a month.

The 23-year-old has a contract with PSG until June 2019.