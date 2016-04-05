PSG's Maxwell compares Aguero to Romario

Paris Saint-Germain defender Maxwell has compared Sergio Aguero to Brazilian legend Romario ahead of his clash with the Manchester City forward on Wednesday night.

The 34-year-old is in line to start against City in their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash, and he was glowing in his praise for Argentina striker Aguero as he noted similarities with former FIFA World Player of the Year Romario.

"Aguero is a magnificent player. I love his style," Maxwell said.

"He is like Romario, small and powerful. We must not leave spaces."

This is the first time City have reached the last eight of the competition, despite some indifferent form this season, and Maxwell has warned that favourites PSG will not have it easy in the tie.

"Their results have not been good against big teams, but that is not a reason to be optimistic. It's dangerous to think like that," he said.

"We respect them, we know they can beat us. But we are confident we have the qualities to go through."

PSG are at the quarter-final stage for a fourth consecutive campaign, but have never won the trophy. Maxwell, however, previously became a European champion with Barcelona and now hopes to add another medal to his collection.

"My old clubs had more history in this competition. Here is a young project," he added.

"But the goal is to win the Champions League someday, obviously."