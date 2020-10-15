PSL confirm Player of the Season Nominees

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) have confirmed the nominees for the Absa Premiership Player of the Season award for the 2019-20 season.

Samir Nurkovic (Kaizer Chiefs), Peter Shalulile (Highlands Park), Gaston Sirino and Themba Zwane (both Mamelodi Sundowns) will battle for the coveted prize of 2019/20 PSL Footballer of the Season.

This year, there are four nominees instead of the normal three after the players were tied on votes and could not be separated even after using the provisions in the rules to eliminate names.

Voting for the PSL Footballer of the Season is done by Premier Division coaches only.

The awards will be held next week Thursday, 22 October 2020 at 20h00 in a virtual event.

Here is a look at the nominees for Player of the Season:

Samir Nurkovic (Kaizer Chiefs)

Peter Shalulile (Highlands Park)

Gaston Sirino (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)