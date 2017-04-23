PSV 1 Ajax 0: Locadia all but ends visitor's title hopes

Jurgen Locadia netted the only goal of the game to help PSV to a 1-0 win over Ajax in Sunday's Eredivisie clash at the Philips Stadium to effectively end the Amsterdammers' title hopes.

Peter Bosz's men knew they could not afford to slip up following leaders Feyenoord's 2-0 win over Vitesse earlier on Sunday, but PSV were on top right from the off and eventually went a goal up in the 25th minute.

Referee Kevin Blom awarded the hosts a free-kick in a dangerous position after Matthijs de Ligt brought down Steven Bergwijn and Locadia curled a free kick over the wall and past Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana to open the scoring.

The game was temporarily halted after the break when a smoke bomb was set off in the stands, but play was swiftly restored and Lasse Schone was unfortunate not to level the scoring at the hour mark with a low shot from the edge of the box, goalkeeper Jeroen Zoet doing well to deny the experienced midfielder.

Bergwijn then came close to doubling his side's lead after a poor backpass from De Ligt, only for Onana to step up and keep his side's chances of salvaging a good result alive.

It would matter little in the end, though, as Ajax lacked the freshness to get back in it after their Europa League exploits in midweek, with PSV holding on to the win without any noteworthy problems.

This weekend's defeat leaves Ajax four points behind Feyenoord with two games left, with PSV occupying third place an additional three points behind.

Victory at Excelsior next week will see Feyenoord crowned as Eredivisie champions for the first time since 1998-99.