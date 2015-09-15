PSV can cause Manchester United problems, admits Herrera

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera believes PSV have what it takes to trouble the Premier League giants in Tuesday's Champions League encounter in Eindhoven.

Herrera has pointed out that the Eredivisie champions might have lost their best player to United, but the Spanish midfielder feels they remain a force to be reckoned with.

"We have to play away to PSV, the last Dutch champions, so it is not going to be easy," Herrera told MUTV.

"It's true they have lost their best player – he's with us now, it's Memphis – but I think Dutch teams always try to play the ball and attack.

"They're offensive teams so we have to know that they are not going to wait for us. I think they are going to try to attack but we are ready.

"They can be similar to Club Brugge [in that respect] but we are Manchester United. We have to have the intention to be first in the group."

United and PSV last met in an official match in 2000-01, when the Dutch champions recorded a 3-1 home win over the Old Trafford side, before they were beaten by the same scoreline in Manchester.