PSV sign Van Ginkel from Chelsea

PSV have announced the signing of Marco van Ginkel from Chelsea on a five-month loan deal after the Dutchman ended his temporary spell with Stoke City.

Van Ginkel moved to the Britannia Stadium on a one-year loan deal at the start of the season, but the midfielder was mainly warming the bench in recent months after losing his starting berth.

The 23-year-old was deemed surplus to requirements by Stoke manager Mark Hughes and PSV, who sit top of the Eredivisie, have jumped at the opportunity to lure him back to his homeland.

"PSV and I have been in touch for a while. They kept on persisting and that gives a lot of confidence," Van Ginkel said.

"Chelsea preferred a move to another Premier League club last summer and I played a lot of games early on. But the manager then started making a few changes and I didn't get much playing time any more. That's why I wanted to leave for PSV.

"I am happy that Chelsea gave the move the green light. I still have a contract for two and half more years with Chelsea and my goal remains to play for them.

"But I am fully focused on PSV now. Winning the Eredivisie is the main priority, but there's also the KNVB Beker and the Champions League."

The Dutch champions were keen to bring in an extra midfielder following Andres Guardado's hamstring injury, with the Mexico international facing an indefinite spell on the sidelines.

PSV, who have lost only once in the league this season, attempted to sign Van Ginkel ahead of the 2015-16 campaign and have now got their man.

The Netherlands international came through the ranks of the Vitesse youth academy, before joining Chelsea in 2013.

A serious knee injury kept him out of action for the majority of his first season at the Blues, while he spent last term on loan at AC Milan.