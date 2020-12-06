Pule: We had to bury our chances

Orlando Pirates winger Vincent Pule felt his side had enough chances to secure maximum points against Cape Town City on Saturday afternoon.

The Buccaneers were forced to share the spoils with the Citizens after playing out to a 2-2 draw at the Danie Craven Stadium.

The draw sees Pirates remain in third place in the DSTV Premiership standings with 10 points, while remaining at the foot of the table after clinching their first point of the season.

Pule, who was named Man of the Match, praised his side's performance but felt they should have buried their chances they created throughout the game.

‘It was a good effort from the boys. We fought hard for this point. I think in the first 20 minutes we should have scored more [goals],’ Pule told Pirates TV.

‘We fought hard to come back. We have a good squad with fighters. We have soldiers. So, we need to carry on and fight. Something will come up.

‘There are a lot of positives. We are creating chances. We just have to bury our chances. I think we are really doing well. We were fantastic today.

‘Like I said we created chances which we should have scored. We have to bury our chances.’