Pulis anxious to make West Brom additions

With the Premier League campaign two weeks away, Tony Pulis is desperate to bring new faces to West Brom ahead of the opening weekend.

Only James McClean has arrived at The Hawthorns during the close-season despite West Brom being heavily linked with moves for the likes of Rickie Lambert, Michail Antonio and Matt Phillips.

Abou Diaby could be signed in time for Albion's first match with Manchester City, but Pulis knows he needs more new faces to make sure his squad is competitive this season.

"It is a difficult transfer window, certainly an expensive transfer window and we'll see what happens," he told The Birmingham Mail.

"We need players. I think everybody knows that. Everybody is aware of the situation. It's not getting players in, it is getting the 'right' players in... that's the big thing.

"It is very, very important that you don't panic and you don't lose your focus on what you need and what you want.

"We have still got six weeks [of the transfer window remaining] and the club are doing their damnedest to try and get players.

"We are working hard and we need to bring players in. I think the dressing room is waiting for players to come in. It is not just the supporters.

"We need to improve all the way through the team. It's not just one area. We desperately need to improve at the top end, everybody understands that and can see that.

"But we need to improve all the way through the pitch."