Pulis backs Chamakh to continue revival

The former Arsenal striker has been given a new lease of life under Pulis since his appointment at Selhurst Park on November 23.

Chamakh has notched vital goals in the club's past two Premier League games, helping the side to crucial victories over West Ham and Cardiff City.

Those triumphs have brought Palace level on points with West Ham in 17th and Pulis believes the 29-year-old can continue his resurgence and help the club move away from relegation danger.

"If he keeps on scoring, he'll be a massive asset to us," Pulis said. "If he managed 10 goals from our next 20 games I would be well pleased.

"He understands what he has to do - so long as I don't speak too quickly."

Palace's recent revival comes under threat in Saturday's visit to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea, but Pulis feels his players can approach the fixture with no fear.

He added: "It's about going there and enjoying it more than anything without trepidation, just get out there and do your best.

"We know there is a massive gulf between what Chelsea have got to what this club has got."