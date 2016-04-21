Pulis bemoans lethargic Albion

West Brom manager Tony Pulis was critical of his players following the lacklustre 2-0 defeat at Arsenal.

Alexis Sanchez's first-half brace was enough to condemn Pulis to his eighth loss in eight games as a manager at the Emirates Stadium.

The result leaves West Brom 10 points above Sunderland, who have a game in hand, in the final relegation place and Pulis conceded his side were second best in the Premier League clash.

"We were off it," the Albion boss said as quoted by BBC Sport. "The players have given me everything this year.

"We have played well at all of the big teams this year but not tonight. Sometimes you have to take defeat on the chin."

A Gareth McAuley header that hit the woodwork was as close as the visitors came to netting. The fact the game was played on a Thursday – a rarity in the Premier League – was a factor that Pulis hinted may have impacted how Albion prepared for the match.

He added: "This is the first time we have played on a Thursday night so we will look at the preparation.

"It's the first time as a manager I've had to play on a Thursday."

Next up for Albion is a trip to Tottenham next Monday, with Mauricio Pochettino's men hoping to keep the pressure up on leaders Leicester City and take the title race the distance.

The Welshman said: "You can look at things, say this should have happened and that should have happened but the important thing is we dust ourselves down and get on with the next game.

"It will be a tough game at Spurs on Monday.

"As a supporter of football I'd love to see Leicester do it [win the league] but if it isn't going to be them it is going to be Tottenham. It is someone different and that is refreshing for English football."