How to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace online from anywhere – Live stream and TV details for Premier League clash

Watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal in the Premier League, with the Eagles perhaps eyeing a chance to affect the title race on Wednesday, 23 April. Here, FourFourTwo provides you with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts around the world.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace key information • Date: Wednesday, 23 April 2025 • Kick-off time: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET • Venue: Emirates Stadium, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) | USA Network, Sling TV (US) | Optus (Australia) | Fubo (Canada) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Arsenal host Crystal Palace on Wednesday, bidding to keep alive their slender chances of stopping leaders Liverpool in the title race.

Liverpool are now just a solitary win away from being crowned Premier League champions, and a win for Oliver Glasner's side would hand the Reds their first title since the 2019/20 season.

The Gunners would be forgiven for having their eyes set elsewhere, especially with a huge UEFA Champions League semi-final against PSG on the horizon in the next few weeks. Mikel Arteta has already admitted that his players must be managed correctly between now and the end of the season.

For Palace, their European hopes have slipped away in recent weeks, but with an FA Cup semi-final on the horizon against Aston Villa, it could still be a campaign to remember on other fronts for the Eagles.

How to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace on TV on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage beginning at 19:30 BST on Wednesday.

You can get Sky Sports on your TV with one of Sky's various packages, and while existing Sky customers can stream using Sky Go, Now TV is the streaming partner for those looking for less of a commitment.

You can get all 12 Sky Sports channels through Now TV, which is currently £26 a month for your first six months, and you don't have to sign up for a long-term contract.

Watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace in the US

In the US, fans can watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace on USA Network.

USA is a cable TV channel, and it doesn't have its own streaming platform, so if you don't have cable, you'll need a cord-cutting alternative, such as Sling, which gets you all the channels in a streaming package.

Sling starts from $45.99 a month, depending on your location and the channels you want.

Watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace streams globally

Can I watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace in Canada? Arsenal vs Crystal Palace is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace on Optus Sport, along with every other Premier League fixture throughout the 2024/2025 season. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace on Sky Sport Now, which costs $49.99 a month if you're looking for the streaming package.

