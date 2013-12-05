Pulis eyes quality over quantity at Palace

Pulis has frequently spoken of a desire to strengthen Palace's squad since succeeding Ian Holloway in November.

However, the Welshman is not prepared to bring in players for the sake of it and believes it is vital any new arrival can slot straight into his first XI.

"There are areas in the group that you think we certainly need to improve," Pulis said in quotes reported by Sky Sports.

"But it is (a case) of getting the right players and getting the right deals done. That is the biggest thing and that is always a worry for a manager.

"The last thing I want to do is bring players in here who can't and won't start, who would just drag things down again.

"They have got to be players that will automatically get in your team given the opportunity and the chances."

Pulis is also looking to strengthen his backroom team, with the likes of Dave Kemp, his assistant at Stoke City, and Gerry Francis strongly linked with switches to Selhurst Park.

"I am keen to bring certain people into the football club if I can," Pulis added.

"I have spoken to the chairman (Steve Parish) about it and (chief executive) Phil Alexander. If we can do it, then they've said they will try and do it for me.

"I just think you need people around you that have been used to working in the Premier League, have got that background and also understand how difficult this job is going to be."