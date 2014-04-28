Pulis hails 'amazing' Crystal Palace season

Pulis took over from Ian Holloway at Selhurst Park in November, with Palace having garnered just four points from their first 11 games of the season.

The former Stoke City boss has worked wonders for the London club, and a 1-0 triumph at West Ham earlier this month ensured Palace secured Premier League safety for the first time.

An impressive run of five consecutive wins was ended by title-chasing Manchester City on Sunday, but Pulis remains delighted with the response he has received from his squad.

Pulis told the club's official website: "What the club has achieved this year, what the players have done for this football club and what the supporters – who were, again, absolutely wonderful – what they've done together as a group has been absolutely amazing.

"Let's be fair, Man City is a club that's the most expensive team in sport in the world.

"For them to come here and win 2-0, you have to take it on the chin and get on with it. But the players shouldn't worry about that too much."