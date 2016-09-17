Pulis has no intention of quitting West Brom

Tony Pulis insists he will not walk away from West Brom amid intense speculation over his future after a takeover at The Hawthorns was completed earlier this week.

A frustrating transfer window coupled with a lacklustre start to the season – the Baggies have taken four points from the opening four Premier League games – have raised question marks over the Welshman's position.

Confirmation of a new owner in Chinese businessman Guochuan Lai ensures Pulis remains in the spotlight, but the former Stoke City boss is remaining unfazed.

"I won't be leaving," he said.

"If I leave, it will be the club's decision for me to leave, it won't be my decision.

"I see it that I've signed a contract and I'm going to see that contract through."

West Brom host West Ham on Saturday bidding to end a four-game losing streak in all competitions.