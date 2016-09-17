Trending

Pulis has no intention of quitting West Brom

By

With his role as West Brom boss in the spotlight, Tony Pulis has come out all guns blazing, as he stated: "I won't be leaving."

Tony Pulis insists he will not walk away from West Brom amid intense speculation over his future after a takeover at The Hawthorns was completed earlier this week. 

A frustrating transfer window coupled with a lacklustre start to the season – the Baggies have taken four points from the opening four Premier League games – have raised question marks over the Welshman's position.

Confirmation of a new owner in Chinese businessman Guochuan Lai ensures Pulis remains in the spotlight, but the former Stoke City boss is remaining unfazed. 

"I won't be leaving," he said. 

"If I leave, it will be the club's decision for me to leave, it won't be my decision.

"I see it that I've signed a contract and I'm going to see that contract through."

West Brom host West Ham on Saturday bidding to end a four-game losing streak in all competitions. 