Pulis implores West Brom to remain dogged

Tony Pulis hailed West Brom's attitude in the wake of their 0-0 draw against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light and believes they have effectively secured another season of Premier League football after accumulating 40 points.

West Brom sit 11th in the table following Saturday's draw, 13 points ahead of 18th-placed Sunderland with seven games to go.

"I was a bit concerned, but we showed that wherever we go, we're West Bromwich Albion and we give a performance," Pulis told reporters. "We must never lose that doggedness that I love as a coach.

"I'm pleased. With a few games left to go to get to 40 points is first class because we have some tough games coming up. It's been an unusual season. When you look at Villa, Newcastle, Sunderland, nobody should ever take anything for granted in this league.

"We got beat by Norwich and that was very disappointing. But we showed resilience against Sunderland even though we should have done a lot better in possession of the ball, especially in the second half.

"I'm pleased for the football club. We're in the Premier League, that's fantastic. Hopefully [in the summer] we'll be able to bring [in] a few players that will give us a little bit more going forward."

Goalkeeper Ben Foster, meanwhile, was equally happy with West Brom's draw and hailed their performances in recent weeks.

"I think we're the happier side of the two. We are happy with a point. It was a really tough game," Foster told Sky Sports.

"Credit to our back four, they performed well. Sunderland were strong up front.

"We have really dug ourselves out of a difficult position in the past few weeks. We hope that 40 points will be enough for another season in the top flight, which is a fantastic achievement."

West Brom are away to Manchester City next Saturday.