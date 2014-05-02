Pulis 'proud' to manage Crystal Palace

The Welshman has guided the Selhurst Park outfit to Premier League safety since taking over from Ian Holloway in November, and was crowned manager of the month for April.

And while admitting his relationship with Palace chairman Steve Parish is far from perfect, Pulis says it is improving with every passing week.

"I've got to be honest, the first couple of weeks me and Steve had our moments, but the more season's gone on our relationship has got more and more solid," he said. "I had a fantastic relationship with my last chairman at Stoke. It's one of the reasons we were so successful.

"You have to bend sometimes to get that relationship, that's what me and Steve have done.

"It's very, very important we concentrate on the last two games we have left and move from there. There's a lot of work to be done, we won't sit down until we've settled everything this season.

"We want to sit down and clear our heads - it's been a hectic six-and-a-half months.

"You can never guarantee, you take every day has it comes. I'm very proud to be stood here and say I'm manager of Crystal Palace."

Palace host title-chasing Liverpool in the Premier League on Monday.