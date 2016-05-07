Pulis rues late lapse in concentration

Tony Pulis was left ruing a late lapse in concentration from West Brom after AFC Bournemouth snatched a late leveller at the Vitality Stadium.

Although Albion conceded the majority of possession to their hosts throughout Saturday's encounter, they found themselves ahead thanks to Salomon Rondon's early strike.

Craig Gardner should have doubled their advantage before the break but he was denied from the penalty spot by Artur Boruc - West Brom's third successive miss from 12 yards.

And they were punished for that miss as Bournemouth improved after the break, Matt Ritchie grabbing a late point as West Brom failed to clear a long throw.

"I'm really disappointed with the draw, I thought we were the better team," Pulis told West Brom's official website.

"We were by far the better team and deserved to win the game, I don't think there's any doubt about that, we really deserved to win the game, I can't remember any clear cut chances that they've missed.

"The penalty is obviously a very big turning point in the game, we'd have come in 2-0 at half time and I think it would have been a lot more comfortable in the second half."

Pulis added: "I can't fault the players, I thought we worked tirelessly, played some good football at times [but] we just didn't have that little bit of luck in front of goal again.

"We've had chances and opportunities again where we've not picked the final pass or when we have we've not stuck it in the back of the net.

"Let's hope we finish on a good result against Liverpool, because we owe the supporters a good performance at home, and we definitely owe them a win."