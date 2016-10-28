Pulis signs contract extension at West Brom

West Brom head coach Tony Pulis has signed a one-year contract extension to keep him at The Hawthorns until the end of next season.

The club says the new deal brings "assurance and stability" after the takeover by Chinese businessman Guochuan Lai, with the eventual aim of establishing West Brom as a top-half side.

Pulis arrived in January 2015 when the club were just outside the relegation places, and steered them to 13th and 14th place Premier League finishes.

West Brom are 13th, with two wins and four draws from their opening nine league games ahead of the visit of Manchester City on Saturday.

Speculation had surrounded Pulis' future earlier in the season when he appeared critical of the club's transfer activity during the transfer window, but the West Brom boss welcomed his new deal.

"This is a time of great change at Albion and when that happens you need continuity," he told the club's official website.

"As I have said from the outset, I want to build things here and play my part in improving the club. You cannot do these things overnight but I do believe, step by step, we are making advances.

"I think the bulk of our fans understand the process we embarked upon under the shadow of relegation less than two years ago.

"We have a club which can aspire to be an established top ten member of the football league everyone in the world wants to be part of.

"I want to continue to front that challenge."