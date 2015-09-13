Pulis to speak with McManaman over dive

West Brom head coach Tony Pulis has criticised winger Callum McManaman for going to ground too easily against Southampton.

The former Wigan Athletic man went down in the area after a challenge from Matt Target early in the first half of Saturday's 0-0 draw, though referee Stuart Atwell waved away his appeals for a penalty.

Pulis praised the officials for what he believed to be the correct call and has promised to speak with McManaman over the incident.

"I've looked at it and I think Callum's feet actually go up from under him and I don't think the player has touched him," he said. "I'll be having a chat with Callum on Monday.

"I don't like to see that. The referee and the linesman made a fantastic decision and they deserve a lot of credit for it."

Pulis has taken a hard line with his players over diving in the past.

In March 2014, he vowed to issue fines to both Jerome Thomas and Marouane Chamakh after dives during his Crystal Palace side's 1-1 draw with Swansea City.

"It's a disease. It's one we're almost rid of, but if people do it, they've got to be reminded it's not right," he said after the game.