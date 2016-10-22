Pulis tips Liverpool for title tilt

West Brom boss Tony Pulis said Liverpool have a prime opportunity to win the Premier League this season after his side went down 2-1 at Anfield.

First-half goals from Sadio Mane and Philippe Coutinho put the dominant hosts in complete control before half-time.

Gareth McAuley did pull one back for the Baggies with just under 10 minutes remaining, but an equaliser would have been unjust as Jurgen Klopp's side moved joint top, behind Arsenal only on goal difference.

Liverpool's last league title came in 1990, although Brendan Rodgers' Luis Suarez-inspired side came agonisingly close in 2013-14, but Pulis believes their absence from European competition this season benefits their cause.

"They're a good side, with the players they've got and on the bench, they've got a clear run at this title," he told BT Sport.

"When you look at the clubs that have played in Europe, they've got a real chance this year."

Of his own side's performance, Pulis was left disappointed with the two goals conceded - the first a fine team move before the second came off the back of a sliced clearance from Ben Foster.

"In the first half they had a lot of possession, but we did a couple of things we shouldn't," he said.

"The first goal, Fletch [Darren Fletcher] and Yac [Claudio Yacob] got caught flat and midfielders were running past.

"It's a disappointing goal from our point of view and then we get woven up in an area Liverpool press well and from nothing it's 2-0.

"It's difficult when you're 2-0 down against a team like this. But the thing you can't fault is our effort and commitment and they kept going until the end."