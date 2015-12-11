Pulis unsure over Berahino future

Tony Pulis is unsure whether Saido Berahino's future is at West Brom, as speculation mounts about a potential move for the striker ahead of the January window.

Berahino featured in every Premier League game last season, scoring 14 goals, and his performances attracted interest from Tottenham, who had multiple bids for the forward turned down.

Earlier this season, Berahino threatened to never play for West Brom again following the transfer saga and has started just eight of West Brom's league games in 2015-16.

Berahino has been an unused substitute in West Brom's previous two games - including the 1-1 draw with Spurs last weekend.

"I haven't got a clue," he said in a news conference ahead of Sunday's clash with Liverpool.

"I haven't spoken to Jeremy [Peace, chairman] about the window yet, about what we want to do and don't want to do. We're more concerned on the games leading up to January 1.

"You can't do anything at the moment. My mind is totally and utterly focused on what we've got."

Berahino played, and scored, for West Brom's Under-21 side on Monday.

"Actually Saido asked to play," said Pulis. "He wanted to have a game and he did very well. His attitude was first class. He scored a good goal and did very well.

"He needs a game obviously to get closer to match fitness and over the Christmas period, the amount of games that are coming up, it's good that he's got game time.

"We don't want it just for Christmas. We want him back in the fold and as good as what he was last year because he was a top player for us last year."