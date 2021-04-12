PUMA launches JAY-Z inspired 'Only See Great' brand campaign

PUMA will take consumers into the minds of its athletes and ambassadors with its new brand campaign ‘Only See Great’, to spread a vision of hope, optimism and self-belief ahead of major sporting events this summer - following what many consider to be one of the most challenging years in quite some time.

Throughout the year, PUMA ambassadors such as Neymar Jr., Winnie Harlow, Antoine Griezmann, Pep Guardiola, Karsten Warholm, Mondo Duplantis, Usain Bolt, Cara Delevingne, Lamelo Ball, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Kyle Kuzma, Lewis Hamilton, Rickie Fowler, Virat Kohli and many others will offer their personal perspectives on striving for greatness during extraordinary times in a series of media interviews and content on PUMA’s digital channels.

The campaign idea was inspired by cultural icon, entrepreneur and philanthropist Shawn 'JAY-Z' Carter who first said: 'I only see great. I don’t see good. I don’t see compromise. We should always strive to make something great, something that will last.'

'JAY originally shared these personal thoughts on greatness in one of our very first discussions around product design,' said Adam Petrick, Global Director of Brand and Marketing at PUMA. 'His quote so perfectly represented the message that we as a brand wanted to convey in this unique year of sporting events and cultural moments, such as the Olympic Games in Tokyo. I think the message is about filtering out anything less than great, looking within and seeing something that no one else can see.'

JAY-Z’s comments summarize the message PUMA wants to convey in a year when the world is hoping to overcome the pandemic and is looking forward to big sport events, such as the Formula One World Championship series, the European Football Championships, and of course the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

‘Only See Great’ will explore the career path of our brand ambassadors, as they will talk about their own paths to striving for greatness, listening to their hearts, and finding a vision that no one else can see - despite the challenges the world has been through as a result of the global pandemic. It will also explore the very idea of achieving greatness, what it means to struggle to do so, and how our perceptions of greatness have expanded over the last year.

The 'Only See Great' campaign will lay the foundation for multiple product launches over the course of the year, including key performance collections worn by athletes and federations at this summer’s Euro 2021, Copa America, and the Olympic Games.