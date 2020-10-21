PUMA launches Neymar collection

Sports company PUMA has created the Neymar Jr. collection featuring the Neymar Jr. PUMA KING and apparel range for its newest football ambassador Neymar Jr.

The iconic PUMA KING Platinum in black and white is the star of the PUMA x Neymar Jr. collection, with the signature NJR logo, which is integrated into the classic PUMA Formstrip. The boot is engineered with the latest in performance technology to provide enhanced touch and control benefits, made for the ultimate playmaker.

The super-soft, premium K-Leather upper is enhanced with 3-D ‘touch’ texture for added control. The locked-in fit is refined with a snug knitted tongue and the ultra-modern slim silhouette, combined with the super lightweight ‘RAPIDSPRINT’ outsole, makes it the fastest and lightest PUMA KING ever.

The apparel collection features the Neymar Jr. 2.0 logo tee, Neymar Jr. 2.0 track jacket and the Neymar Jr. 2.0 track pant, all in adult sizes. The junior collection consists of the Neymar Jr. 2.0 logo tee, Neymar Jr. 2.0 hoody and the Neymar Jr. 2.0 track pant.

The new Neymar Jr PUMA collection is available at the global PUMA.com site, while the apparel collection will hit SA shores in 2021.