PUMA, Neymar unveil FUTURE Z teaser and Neymar Collection

Sports company PUMA has today launched a special teaser edition of the upcoming FUTURE Z 1.1 football boot, to be worn exclusively by football superstar Neymar Jr.

The ground-breaking new FUTURE Z has been developed and engineered to enhance the playing style of the world’s most dynamic playmaker.

Built around an adaptive FUZIONFIT+ compression band, the FUTURE Z provides optimal lock-in and support for movement so explosive it will drive the opposition craZy. The eye-catching new boot integrates an innovative Z-shaped Dynamic Motion System outsole for multidirectional movement and traction, with a thin layer of GripControl Pro applied to the upper material for superior touch and ball control.

In-line with the FUTURE Z football boot, PUMA has unveiled the Neymar Jr. Future collection. The collection features the signature Neymar Jr. number 10 logo throughout, in bright Brazilian colors and fonts inspired by the pichacão graffiti found on the streets of São Paolo and includes the Neymar Jr. jersey, shorts, training accessories and off-pitch apparel.

Prepare to LOCK IN and DRIVE THEM CRAZY with the PUMA white, black and yellow-alert FUTURE Z 1.1 Teaser edition and the Neymar Jr. Future collection, available from December 9th at PUMA.com and key football accounts.