Qatar World Cup worker dies at stadium site

A worker has died at the construction site of one of the stadiums for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, tournament organisers have confirmed.

The unnamed employee had been working on a construction site for the new venue in Al Wakrah, in the east of the country.

The body responsible for the organisation of the finals, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SCDL), announced that there had been "a work-related fatality" at the site, but gave no further information as to the individual's identity or the cause behind the tragedy.

"It is with deep regret we announce a work-related fatality on one of our projects," the statement read.

"Following an incident on Al Wakrah Stadium on Saturday morning, a full investigation is underway to determine the factors which contributed to the death of one of our workers.

"The relevant authorities were immediately informed and the family of the deceased have been notified. We offer them all the necessary support they may need at such a difficult time."

According to officials, it is the first fatality to occur at one of Qatar's World Cup construction sites.

The SCDL published a worker's welfare report in February that revealed that two Indian workers had died, though the incidents were unrelated to their work.

A 52-year-old painter suffered cardiac arrest during a lunch break in the canteen of the Khalifa International Stadium site last October, and later passed away in hospital, according to the report.

In January, a 55-year-old vehicle driver also died following a heart attack at his accommodation, while a further six people sustained injuries.

The SCDL introduced new labour regulations in 2014 to safeguard the welfare of workers, after human rights groups had raised concerns about safety standards and living conditions.