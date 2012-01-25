QPR and Chelsea warn fans to behave

Terry, who denies any wrongdoing, is due to appear in court on February 1 after a police investigation into Ferdinand's claims and there are fears that Saturday's match could inflame tension between fans of both clubs.

A statement from QPR Chairman Tony Fernandes and his Chelsea counterpart Bruce Buck issued on Wednesday said any discriminatory chanting at the fourth round tie at Loftus Road would not be tolerated.

"We have discussed the issues surrounding this weekend's FA Cup fourth round tie at Loftus Road and we are both in total agreement that abuse and discrimination has no place in football or society," the statement said.

"Both clubs enjoy fantastic support. However, we would remind fans that while we want to hear their passion, it's a fact that hatred and abuse is not what being a fan of QPR or Chelsea is about.

"The clubs will work together with the police to ensure that anyone using discriminatory or inflammatory language is identified and that the strongest possible action is taken against them."

A Chelsea fan was arrested on the way back from watching his side's league match at Norwich City last weekend after it was alleged he made racist comments about Ferdinand on a train.

Chelsea were also forced to condemn some of their fans in November when they chanted 'Anton Ferdinand, you know what you are' during a Champions League match in Genk.