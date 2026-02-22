Watch Sunderland vs Fulham today as two teams meet with dreams of crashing the European party, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

With one win in their last six matches combined, Sunderland and Fulham could do with a mid-season boost as they look to turn a good season into a great one.

Brentford start the weekend in seventh place and on a high but they're only six points ahead of Fulham and four above Sunderland. There's so much still up for grabs for both.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Sunderland vs Fulham online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Sunderland vs Fulham for free

In America, you can stream Sunderland vs Fulham with YouTube TV's 5-day free trial which gives access to USA Network.

Outside the US? Access your free trial with NordVPN — find out more below.

Watch Sunderland vs Fulham from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Sunderland vs Fulham. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

Get 70% off NordVPN



🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

✅ Unblocks TNT Sports

🎁 Free Amazon gift card (up to £50)

Watch Sunderland vs Fulham in the UK

Sunderland vs Fulham is one of this week's Sunday games in the Premier League and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK. It will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League and subscribers will be able to stream the match on Sky Go.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports You can either get a traditional satellite TV set-up, or a more modern streaming package without the need for a dish. The former costs £37 per month once you've added Sky Sports to a base package, while the latter comes in slightly cheaper at £35 per month.

Watch Sunderland vs Fulham in the US

In the United States, Sunderland vs Fulham will be shown on USA Network.

USA Network are broadcasting three games this week, including Sunderland vs Fulham. To watch the game, you will need a cord-cutting service, such as YouTube TV, Sling TV or Fubo.

How to watch Sunderland vs Fulham in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Sunderland vs Fulham through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

Sunderland vs Fulham: Premier League preview

Sunderland are winless in four matches in all competitions against the Cottagers but the last league meeting at the Stadium of Light was a 1-0 win in the Championship under the management of Fulham legend Chris Coleman.

Raul Jimenez scored the only goal of the game when Fulham defeated Sunderland at Craven Cottage in November, a match that revealed the beginnings of what Marco Silva's team could hope to achieve in 2025-26.

They climbed as high as seventh in the months that followed but three losses in a row have seen them tumble back into mid-table this month.

Silva might not be too alarmed by away defeats against both Manchester clubs but a home loss against Everton will be a source of frustration and eight goals conceded in three games must have had him climbing the dressing room walls.

If the degree of difficulty of recent games has put Fulham in a slightly misleading sequence of form, back-to-back losses to Arsenal and Liverpool won't have caused much panic on Wearside.

Virgil van Dijk's winning goal at the Stadium of Light last time out cost the Black Cats a couple of points but Regis Le Bris can take plenty of positives from that fixture and the fact that a subsequent win in the FA Cup left Sunderland with a realistic chance of reaching the quarter-finals.

If Fulham beat Sunderland, they'll go past the home team in the league table. A win for either would put them firmly back in the fight for European places.

The North London derby might be the headline act on Sunday afternoon but true Premier League aficionados know there are thrills and spills to be enjoyed here too.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Sunderland 1-1 Fulham

It would be silly to assess this game as too close to call and then call it, so we won't.