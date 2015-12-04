QPR appoint Hasselbaink as manager

Championship club QPR have appointed Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink as their new manager on a rolling contract.

The 43-year-old former Chelsea striker joins from League One side Burton Albion and has previously managed Royal Antwerp in Belgium.

Hasselbaink has been in charge of Burton since November 2014 and guided them to the League Two title in his first season in charge.

That success has carried over into 2015-16, with Burton sitting top of League One with 41 points from 20 matches.

Burton gave the Dutchman permission to speak to QPR on Wednesday and a deal has now been completed by the side who sit 11th in the Championship table after suffering relegation from the Premier League last season.

Hasselbaink told his new club's official website: "It was not an easy decision to leave Burton, but when you get the opportunity to come somewhere like QPR, with the club where it is and the squad we have at our disposal, it was something I could not turn down.

"I feel that this is a club on the up – it has an exciting feeling about it and I want to keep that feeling going by taking more positive strides forward.

"I am happy to get the opportunity here at QPR, to lead the QPR family, be at the front of it all, put my stamp on things and take the club forward.

"This is an incredibly proud moment for me and I will give my all to represent the badge of the club."

QPR also thanked Neil Warnock and Kevin Blackwell, who had taken temporary charge of the team since the sacking of Chris Ramsey in November and will now leave the club.

Hasselbaink's first match in charge will be at home to Burnley on December 12.