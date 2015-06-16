QPR deny Sandro deportation claims

QPR have denied reports that midfielder Sandro has been deported from the United Kingdom.

A story in The Sun newspaper claimed the former Tottenham man was forced to return to Brazil as he does not have a valid work permit.

The club confirmed in May that there was a problem with his visa and he missed the last three matches of the season as QPR were relegated from the Premier League.

However, QPR have now moved to deny he has been removed from the country, insisting the player is on holiday.

A club statement read: "The club is aware of a story in The Sun newspaper regarding Sandro and the Home Office,

"Whilst the club is in dialogue with the Home Office in a bid to resolve the matter, it is not in a position to comment further at this time.

"However, the club can clarify that Sandro is currently on holiday in Brazil - but wasn't deported as suggested in the article. The club will be making no further comment."