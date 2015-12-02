QPR given permission to hold Hasselbaink talks

Burton Albion have granted QPR permission to open talks with Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink over the vacant manager's position.

QPR have been looking for a new boss since giving Chris Ramsey the sack back in November following their underwhelming performances this campaign.

They currently sit 12th in the Championship table with 23 points from 18 games and they are seemingly hopeful Hasselbaink can lead them back up the table.

"QPR have approached us asking for permission to speak to Jimmy and we have agreed to that. He will be interviewed shortly for the vacant manager’s job," Burton chairman Ben Robinson told the club's official website.

The former Netherlands international and Chelsea striker has been in charge of Burton since November 2014 and guided them to the League Two title in his first season in charge.

And that success has carried over into 2015-16, with Burton sitting top of League One with 41 points from 20 matches.