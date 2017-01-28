QPR land Manchester United midfielder Goss

QPR have confirmed the signing of midfielder Sean Goss from Manchester United for an undisclosed fee.

Goss failed to break into the first team at Old Trafford, although his time at the club was marred by injury, but QPR manager Ian Holloway believes the 21-year-old will bring quality on the ball to the Championship side's midfield.

"He's a ball-playing midfielder - and what I want long-term is players in midfield with a range of passing, who can offer us something a bit different," said Holloway.

"He's a young player with great potential - and I feel there are players at Manchester United who can get a little bit lost, because they've always got the best of the best of the best. I firmly believe he will develop into a top player with QPR, working alongside the other players we've got here."

Goss, who was unveiled at Loftus Road before Rangers' 2-1 loss at home to Burton Albion in the Championship on Saturday, said he is keen to play regular football.

"I'm delighted that the deal is done - absolutely buzzing," Goss said. "I'm at the point now in my career where I need to be playing first-team football, week in, week out - so the opportunity to move to QPR was just something I had to pursue."